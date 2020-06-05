SOLIN--Charles Gary on May 31, 2020, known to family and friends as Gary. Remembered for his limitless creativity, humor and love, he was born in Philadelphia and called New York City home for six decades. He is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria (nee Spragg), his loving daughters, Claudia Solin Pavey and Sara Solin Martinez, his cherished brother, Arthur Solin, and his dear cousin, Arthur Simpson. Services will be private, but a future ceremony will be planned to honor his life. Goldsteins Rosenbergs Raphael-Sacks, Philadelphia, PA.





