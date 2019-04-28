STRAUT--Charles Barnwell, Jr. 93, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home in Princeton, NJ. Beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Barry Straut and his sister Maida "Tinker" Moore. Father of David B. Straut (Maureen McMunigal), Derek W. Straut, Leslie S. Ward (Grant Ward) and Barbara "Shelley" S. Goldsmith (Graham Goldsmith); and grandfather of nine: Charles B. Straut II, Catherine R. Straut, Rosemary C. Straut, Walker B. Ward, Mason M. Ward, Sophie R. Ward, Campbell Y. Goldsmith, Lily O. Goldsmith and Marguerite "Margot" Goldsmith. Barney graduated from St. Andrews School and Princeton University (Summa Cum Laude) from where he subsequently earned a Masters Degree in Economics. He will be mourned by his family, friends, the many schools he supported and the community of Princeton, NJ where he went to college, settled, raised his family, worked as CEO of the Princeton Bank and Trust, and gave of himself to many organizations until his passing away. Memorial service May 2, 2019, 11am, Trinity Church, Princeton, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019