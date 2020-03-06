URSTADT--Charles J. The Officers and Directors of Realty Foundation of New York mourn the loss of Charles J. Urstadt, a driving force in the life of our organization. Charlie joined our organization in 1979 serving as Director, moving on to become President and in 1993 took the helm as our Chairman, serving in that capacity for three years at which time he became Chairman Emeritus and remaining a pivotal board member. Charlie was a valued leader, guiding our organization with great strength and belief in our goals. He was completely committed to extending a "Helping Hand" to those less fortunate. A man with great wit, great stories and always optimistic for the future. He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Urstadt Family. RIP Charlie. H.Dale Hemmerdinger, Chairman Jeffrey R. Gural, President



