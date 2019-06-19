Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES VAN DER HORST. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VAN DER HORST--Charles Michael, died on Friday, June 14, from an apparent cardiac event at the end of a marathon swim in the Hudson River. He was born in Hilversum, the Netherlands, and immigrated with his family to the United States as an infant. He was the son of the late Johannes Martinus Arnold van der Horst and the late Sonja Eichenbaum [Teichholz] van der Horst, a Holocaust survivor. Charlie was 67 years old. As a Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Charlie worked passionately on the front lines of the HIV epidemic, both in the United States and Africa (primarily Malawi and South Africa), starting with his compassionate care and advocacy for the very first AIDS patients and making important contributions to the research that has made HIV/AIDS a preventable and treatable disease. After retirement in 2015, he volunteered at the Open Door free clinic in Raleigh, NC, where he created a program providing access to Hepatitis C curative treatment for this medically vulnerable population. Charlie was also deeply involved in progressive politics and causes, and became a public face of North Carolina's Moral Mondays protest movement, often standing beside the movement's architect, the Rev. William J. Barber II. Charlie and his wife were generous financial supporters of numerous progressive causes and organizations that support the most vulnerable. Charlie was a friend to so many, and was always the first to offer real help to anyone in need. He seemed to have an infinite capacity to bring people into his caring embrace. He was a passionate athlete, ran multiple marathons, including those in New York City and Boston; competed in triathlons; and in the past year began training for marathon open-water swims. He loved to challenge himself, and surely was proud that he completed that last 15.7-mile swim. Most important to him and those who loved him, he was a devoted, fun, funny, loving husband, father and brother. He leaves behind his wife, Laura Svetkey of Chapel Hill, NC; his daughters, Anna Svetkey van der Horst of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sarah Svetkey van der Horst of Chapel Hill, NC; Sarah's husband, Eddie Alcorn; Anna's partner, Louis Nichols; his sisters, Tatjana Schwendinger (Robert Schwendinger) and Jacqueline Sergent (Herve Sergent); his brother, Roger van der Horst; his mother-in-law, Marcia Tuchman Svetkey Wallace; his sister-in-law, Susan Svetkey (Stephen Houze); his brothers-in-law, Jonathan Svetkey (Ilana Virchis), Benjamin Wallace (Gwen Griffith), Benjamin Svetkey (Lenka Ulrichova) and Ford Weisberg (husband of the late Nancy Weisberg); and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children. Funeral services took place on Tuesday, June 18, at Beth El Synagogue in Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Charlie's honor to the progressive cause of your choice would be appreciated.



VAN DER HORST--Charles Michael, died on Friday, June 14, from an apparent cardiac event at the end of a marathon swim in the Hudson River. He was born in Hilversum, the Netherlands, and immigrated with his family to the United States as an infant. He was the son of the late Johannes Martinus Arnold van der Horst and the late Sonja Eichenbaum [Teichholz] van der Horst, a Holocaust survivor. Charlie was 67 years old. As a Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Charlie worked passionately on the front lines of the HIV epidemic, both in the United States and Africa (primarily Malawi and South Africa), starting with his compassionate care and advocacy for the very first AIDS patients and making important contributions to the research that has made HIV/AIDS a preventable and treatable disease. After retirement in 2015, he volunteered at the Open Door free clinic in Raleigh, NC, where he created a program providing access to Hepatitis C curative treatment for this medically vulnerable population. Charlie was also deeply involved in progressive politics and causes, and became a public face of North Carolina's Moral Mondays protest movement, often standing beside the movement's architect, the Rev. William J. Barber II. Charlie and his wife were generous financial supporters of numerous progressive causes and organizations that support the most vulnerable. Charlie was a friend to so many, and was always the first to offer real help to anyone in need. He seemed to have an infinite capacity to bring people into his caring embrace. He was a passionate athlete, ran multiple marathons, including those in New York City and Boston; competed in triathlons; and in the past year began training for marathon open-water swims. He loved to challenge himself, and surely was proud that he completed that last 15.7-mile swim. Most important to him and those who loved him, he was a devoted, fun, funny, loving husband, father and brother. He leaves behind his wife, Laura Svetkey of Chapel Hill, NC; his daughters, Anna Svetkey van der Horst of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sarah Svetkey van der Horst of Chapel Hill, NC; Sarah's husband, Eddie Alcorn; Anna's partner, Louis Nichols; his sisters, Tatjana Schwendinger (Robert Schwendinger) and Jacqueline Sergent (Herve Sergent); his brother, Roger van der Horst; his mother-in-law, Marcia Tuchman Svetkey Wallace; his sister-in-law, Susan Svetkey (Stephen Houze); his brothers-in-law, Jonathan Svetkey (Ilana Virchis), Benjamin Wallace (Gwen Griffith), Benjamin Svetkey (Lenka Ulrichova) and Ford Weisberg (husband of the late Nancy Weisberg); and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children. Funeral services took place on Tuesday, June 18, at Beth El Synagogue in Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Charlie's honor to the progressive cause of your choice would be appreciated. Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close