Dr. Shike, known to his friends as Wes, was a psychoanalyst, Episcopalian minister, pastoral counselor, and educator. Early in his career he was the rector of St. Thomas where he led the construction of a new church building in Lyndhurst, NJ. Dr. Shike was a strong advocate for the role of pastoral counseling in the church to provide social and psychological healing as well as for the spirit. He transitioned his career to become a psychoanalyst with a private practice in the NY Metro area. He emphasized the importance of creativity in both his work and daily life including music, art, writing, and dance He received the Vision Award in 2000 from the National Association for the Advancement of Psychoanalysis (NAAP) for his contributions to the organization. Dr. Shike continued as a therapist and as a supply priest, working into his early 90's.
Dr. Shike is survived by his wife, Soomintra "Seeta" Shike, his sister, Marybelle Ahsmuhs, his sons, John Wesley and Thomas Andrew, his extended family, and friends.
A Celebration of his Life service will be held at Christ Church Riverdale on Sunday, June 28, at 1pm and online. To attend online or in person please contact cwesleyshike@gmail.com.
Dr. Shike is survived by his wife, Soomintra "Seeta" Shike, his sister, Marybelle Ahsmuhs, his sons, John Wesley and Thomas Andrew, his extended family, and friends.
A Celebration of his Life service will be held at Christ Church Riverdale on Sunday, June 28, at 1pm and online. To attend online or in person please contact cwesleyshike@gmail.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.