CHARLES WETLI

WETLI--Charles Victor. Dr. Charles Victor Wetli, age 76, of Alpine, NJ, passed away on July 28, 2020 after a short but valiant struggle with lung cancer. A brilliant forensic pathologist, he served as the Deputy Chief Medical Examiner for Dade County, FL and later, the Chief Medical Examiner for Suffolk County, NY. As a pioneer in the field of forensic pathology, he authored numerous articles in medical journals, as well as several books. During his storied career, he handled many high profile cases, including the masterful identification of all 230 individuals aboard the ill-fated TWA Flight 800 in 1996. The trajectory of his career in forensic medicine coincided with the dawn of the era of the use of scientific evidence to solve complex crimes and unexplained deaths. As a result of his training, vast experience, and ability to articulate his findings, he was able to aid many law enforcement agencies and attorneys throughout the nation. Always valuing education, he taught at the University of Miami School of Medicine and then at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He has left a lasting impact as a mentor to hundreds of young pathologists throughout the country. A voracious reader, he was rarely found without a book in hand. Together with his wife, Geetha, they were able to travel the world to unique and exotic destinations. He treasured spending time with his seven grandchildren and was the most involved grandfather one can imagine. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Mary (nee Carriveau) and Cletus Wetli. He is survived by his beloved wife, Geetha; his children, Cletus, Carla (Philip), Kavita (Sean), and Vikram (Danielle); and his grandchildren, Luke, James, Nathan, Elizabeth, William, Julia and Caroline. Due to the restrictions placed on public gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral will be held.





