WILDER--Charles W. Charles W. Wilder of Brooklyn, NY passed away peacefully in his sleep on his 91st birthday, January 27, 2020, after a delightful family gathering the prior Saturday. He was an eternal optimist, Good Samaritan, music lover, enthusiastic storyteller with a perpetual smile, wonderful sense of humor, and love of life. He was born in Newton, MA at the same hospital as all three of his grandchildren, Alexander, Jack, and his namesake Charlie. After a happy childhood in Brunswick, ME, he graduated from Andover and Bowdoin College. After starting an MA in English at Columbia, he proudly served as a communications officer on the Navy's U.S.S. Hunt, graduated from Columbia Law School, was an Associate at White & Case, clerked for Judge Leonard P. Moore in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, was counsel at General Electric where he was honored for his work on GE's Progressland Exhibit at the New York World's Fair in 1964-1965, was counsel at Texasgulf which was subsequently acquired by Elf Aquitaine. He was an intrepid world traveller, including touring with the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the Smithsonian. He was an enthusiastic founding member of the Grace Choral Society of Brooklyn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elinor (Dean), their son and loving caregiver Michael; son Stephen and his partner David; daughter Elisabeth and son-in-law Chris; grandchildren Alexander, Jack and Charlie; and brother-in-law William. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Brooklyn Botanic Garden. A service in Celebration of his Life will be held at 3pm on March 7 at Grace Church Brooklyn Heights, 254 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 9, 2020

