CHARLES WIMPFHEIMER

WIMPFHEIMER--Charles Anthony "Tony." Tony died peacefully in his home in Jupiter, FL. He was born in New York City on April 20, 1928. Tony was a graduate of Deerfield Academy and Williams College. After a short stint in the Air Force Reserves, he started his career as a publisher at Rutgers University Press, followed by many years at Random House where he became Managing Director of the Adult Trade Department. His lifelong love of golf led him to help start the Metropolitan Golf Association and was a founding member of the MGA Association. Tony was a member of the USGA and a past member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club. In 1996, he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Metropolitan Golf Association. Then he was President of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association. He was awarded The Winnie Palmer Award in 2012. His contributions to the sport were too numerous to list. He also belonged to the Century Country Club and The Club at Admirals Cove. He worked diligently for Lenox Hill Hospital as a board member and still served ex-officio. Tony was known for his fierce love of life, his family and friends. He is survived by his adoring wife of 70 years, Ann, his daughter Kate, his son Andrew (Melinda), grandson Christopher (Carly) and two great grandchildren, Chase and Colette. He will be sorely missed by many. Contributions in Tony's memory may be made to The Metropolitan Golf Association, 49 Knollwood Road, Elmsford, New York, 10523 or to The Jupiter Medical Center Association, 1210 South Dixie Highway, Jupiter, Florida, 33458.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store