ZITNER--Charles. Charles Zitner passed away at home at 102 of natural causes. He leaves behind his wife of 74 years, Rosalind, his children Ellen (Mark Berry), David (Deborah), and Sarah (Eliahu Gitman), 13 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Born in Brooklyn to Max and Celia Zitner, immigrants from eastern Europe. He served in the Army Air Corps in WW II. He loved modern illustrated books and built an incredible collection which led to a membership in the prestigious Grolier club. He was much loved by his large family and will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2020