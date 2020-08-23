CHARLOTTE BARRINGER

BARRINGER--Charlotte. Charlotte Riker Perry Barringer, 1925-2020, died on Sunday, August 16th. She was the beloved wife of the late Rufus Barringer, mother of Paul, Susan, and Hoyt Barringer, and grandmother of five grandchildren. Serving those in need was her greatest joy. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. If so inclined, her family asks that you consider making a donation in her memory to: St. John's Episcopal Church, 3 Cross Street, Essex, CT 06426. https://stjohnsessex.org/give