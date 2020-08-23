1/1
CHARLOTTE BARRINGER
BARRINGER--Charlotte. Charlotte Riker Perry Barringer, 1925-2020, died on Sunday, August 16th. She was the beloved wife of the late Rufus Barringer, mother of Paul, Susan, and Hoyt Barringer, and grandmother of five grandchildren. Serving those in need was her greatest joy. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. If so inclined, her family asks that you consider making a donation in her memory to: St. John's Episcopal Church, 3 Cross Street, Essex, CT 06426. https://stjohnsessex.org/give


Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
August 21, 2020
She was such a bright spirit here at the Essex Corinthian Yacht Club and many members have stories of her sailing adventures. She always brought a smile to my face when she visited the club and when speaking with her on the phone. She will certainly be missed here.
Jean Little
Friend
