GERMAN--Charlotte. Born May 8, 1928, Bronx, died August 31, Short Hills, NJ. Beloved wife of late Dr. Bernard German, mother to Steven, Amy, and Susan German, sister-in-law to Allison Kimberg, grandmother to James Levinsohn. Matchmaker to many lifelong friends. Devoted to her unending education, she modeled quiet grace and strength. Service in spring, B'Nai Jeshurun Cemetery, Hillside, NJ.





