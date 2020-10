Or Copy this URL to Share

KUX--Charlotte B., passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1928 to Joseph and Matilda Birton in Barcelona, Spain, and lived in New York City since 1938. She married Lacy Kux in 1952 and worked as a translator and consultant. She is survived by her twin sister, Carmen Stern of London, her stepson Dennis Kux, and step-grand- children and step-great-grandchildren.





