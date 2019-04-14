SAFIR--Charlotte. Charlotte Safir, art historian, portraitist, antiquarian book dealer, avid gardener, cook and linguist, died April 4, 2019 at the Hebrew Home for the Aged in Riverdale. She was 99, just a few days shy of her hundredth birthday. Charlotte was born in New York City on April 17, 1919. She grew up in New York City, Bristol, Tennessee, and Norwalk, Connecticut. Her father, George Safir, mother, Fanny Kipnes Safir, younger sister, June Roth, and brother, Dr. Aran Safir, predeceased her. Charlotte attended Cornell University, the Art Students League and the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University. Charlotte was married to Samuel N. Friedman, a businessman, and divorced after 37 years. They lived in Roosevelt, New Jersey, then Manhattan. Charlotte is survived by three children: Joshua (Carol Ash), Rensselaerville, New York; Dinah (Stephen Lefkowitz), Manhattan; and Miriam (Yannis Alimonos), Paros, Greece; seven grand- children and twelve great- grandchildren. A memorial will be held in the future.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019