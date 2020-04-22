Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLOTTE SCHIENBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHIENBERG--Charlotte. Charlotte Schienberg, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 98 from a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus. She leaves behind her two sons, Paul and Mark, a daughter-in-law, Ann O'Malley, as well as many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was born in Harlem, NY. As a child her family moved to Astoria, NY. She was one of six siblings. In 1945, she married her husband, Barney. They remained a loving couple for 54 years. Her favorite times were when the families would gather for a Sunday meal. Besides being a loving mother and wife, she worked at Colgate Palmolive and Seaboard World Airlines. Also, Charlotte was an amazing artist, focusing on playing the piano, paintings and sculptures. She loved all the arts. Her home was filled with warmth, the smells of baking, creativity and intelligence. People always felt welcomed in her home and life. Her smile was infectious. In her 50's, she decided to go to college. Charlotte graduated with a BA from Queens College in New York. She enjoyed learning new things and traveled the world with her husband. Charlotte was always supportive and proud of her sons and daughter-in-law.



SCHIENBERG--Charlotte. Charlotte Schienberg, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 98 from a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus. She leaves behind her two sons, Paul and Mark, a daughter-in-law, Ann O'Malley, as well as many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was born in Harlem, NY. As a child her family moved to Astoria, NY. She was one of six siblings. In 1945, she married her husband, Barney. They remained a loving couple for 54 years. Her favorite times were when the families would gather for a Sunday meal. Besides being a loving mother and wife, she worked at Colgate Palmolive and Seaboard World Airlines. Also, Charlotte was an amazing artist, focusing on playing the piano, paintings and sculptures. She loved all the arts. Her home was filled with warmth, the smells of baking, creativity and intelligence. People always felt welcomed in her home and life. Her smile was infectious. In her 50's, she decided to go to college. Charlotte graduated with a BA from Queens College in New York. She enjoyed learning new things and traveled the world with her husband. Charlotte was always supportive and proud of her sons and daughter-in-law. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close