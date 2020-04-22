SCHIENBERG--Charlotte. Charlotte Schienberg, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 98 from a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus. She leaves behind her two sons, Paul and Mark, a daughter-in-law, Ann O'Malley, as well as many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was born in Harlem, NY. As a child her family moved to Astoria, NY. She was one of six siblings. In 1945, she married her husband, Barney. They remained a loving couple for 54 years. Her favorite times were when the families would gather for a Sunday meal. Besides being a loving mother and wife, she worked at Colgate Palmolive and Seaboard World Airlines. Also, Charlotte was an amazing artist, focusing on playing the piano, paintings and sculptures. She loved all the arts. Her home was filled with warmth, the smells of baking, creativity and intelligence. People always felt welcomed in her home and life. Her smile was infectious. In her 50's, she decided to go to college. Charlotte graduated with a BA from Queens College in New York. She enjoyed learning new things and traveled the world with her husband. Charlotte was always supportive and proud of her sons and daughter-in-law.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2020