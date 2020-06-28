CHARLOTTE SCHLUGER

SCHLUGER--Charlotte. She died peacefully at home on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the loving wife of Joseph, mother of Neil, Olga and James, mother-in-law of Leona, Phil and Rosemary, and grandmother of Aaron, Ben, Julia, Joey, Jenny, Martha, Adam, Hannah, Jack, and Daniel. She was born in the Bronx and graduated from City College of New York. Early in her life she worked as a teacher and for many years was the Director of Education at the International Council of Shopping Centers. She loved literature and the arts. Her life was marked by kindness towards everyone she knew, and deep and unconditional love for her entire family. We are grateful for the long life that she lived and for the warmth and comfort she gave us always. A private funeral will be held June 28 in Alford, Massachusetts. Donations in her memory may be made to the Central Park Conservancy or the Berkshires Natural Resources Council.





