Service Information Service 11:30 AM The Riverside 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave.

URWITZ--Charlotte. As a final opus conducted in her unmistakable style, Charlotte Urwitz passed with grace at age 98 on March 11th -- the same date she joined the world in 1922. Immigrants with no schooling, Charlotte's father Harry and mother Rose Kolbe instilled the value of education that inspired her to follow a pursuit uncommon for women. Charlotte was a math major at Hunter College and pursued higher education at NYU. Charlotte's late husband Norman Urwitz professed upon their first meeting, "You don't know this yet, but I'm going to marry you." The two spent 36 wonderful years together running a successful printing business across from the UN. Later, Charlotte served as a Grant Administrator at Columbia Presbyterian. Charlotte was a true New Yorker, personifying the distinctive style and charisma at the heart of Manhattan's allure. Charlotte frequented theatre, ballet, and opera. Charlotte dined with beloved friends at restaurants across the East Side. The importance of an evening out -- and indeed, life -- was the company, and Charlotte she valued her family's company most. Charlotte and her late sister Muriel Hammer were so different, yet shared a deep bond and dear love. Charlotte and daughter Carol Urwitz were best friends. Her son-in-law Stephen Staum was a playful friend. For grandchildren Zoe and Noah, Charlotte was a second mother and a frequent companion at Forty Carrots. Charlotte's son Jay Urwitz wanted to give the world to her. She is survived by Jay's son Joe, wife Tara and kids Cynthia, Adrienne, and Rose. Charlotte is also survived by Karen Hammer, William and Adam, and Karl Hammer and Sid. Services at 11:30am Sunday, March 15, at "The Riverside", 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave.



