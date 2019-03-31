REYNDERS--Charlton, Jr. December 1, 1937 - March 24, 2019. Charlton Reynders, Jr., financial executive and founder, lifetime Trustee of the Hospital for Special Surgery, Treasurer and member of the Board of Governors of the Westminster Kennel Club, accomplished creative writer, and deeply devoted family man, died peacefully, on March 24th, at 81, near his home in Newbury, NH. His wife of nearly 60 years, Knowlton "Nonie" Ames Reynders, was by his side. He is also survived by his three children John van Wicheren Reynders, III, Charlton Reynders, III, and Alys Reynders Scott, and by their beloved spouses, and his seven grandchildren. Born in New York City to Eliza and Charlton Reynders, Charlton, "Rink", spent his childhood in Washington, DC, Greenwich, CT, and Milton, MA, before attending St. Paul's School in Concord, NH and Princeton University. Rink was a Chief Communications Officer for the United States Navy, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He started his career in the financial industry at Harris, Upham (later acquired by Smith Barney), where he directed research and was the youngest vice president appointed in the firm's history. In 1979, he founded and built Reynders, Gray & Co., Inc. with Robert "Bobby" Gray. Reynders, Gray, a member firm of the New York Stock Exchange, was an institutional brokerage and investment advisory firm with offices in New York and Boston. The business delivered trusted, boutique, relationship-driven financial services to a broad range of small private and large institutional clients for more than 30 years on Wall Street. Beyond a professional focus in the financial arena, Rink had a love of language and a gift for writing. He was asked to author the weekly On Language column in the New York Times on the occasions of William Safire's respites. He also wrote the Street Talk column for the Wall Street Journal early in his career, and, over the years, was a contributing writer to other literary and trade publications. He was an avid fly fisherman and spent much of his free time with family on streams, rivers and lakes around the world. Rink will be remembered above all else for his hallmark character imperatives of kindness and integrity. He lived his life in full measure, actively engaged in every day. His generosity of heart and mind was always present as he remained committed to the improvement of the world in which he lived and steadfastly focused on the plight and potential of everyone around him. A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on June 15th at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in New London, NH.
