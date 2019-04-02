REYNDERS--Charlton, Jr. The Board of Trustees and the entire Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) community extend our deepest sympathy at the passing of Charlton "Rink" Reynders, Jr., who made outstanding contributions to the hospital's work and mission. Serving 24 years on the Board of Trustees before becoming a Life Trustee, Rink brought his expertise as a financial executive to his service as a member of the Finance, Audit, Investment, Capital, and Insurance Committees for the length of his service at HSS. He was a steadfast and compassionate steward of the institution's fiscal health as a longtime chair of these committees, helping to guide HSS through tremendous growth. A generous leader, U.S. Navy veteran, devoted outdoorsman, philanthropist and highly regarded writer, Rink brought a multitude of skills to bear on his service to the Hospital. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Knowlton, their three children and the entire family. Thomas Lister, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Todd J. Albert, M.D., Surgeon- in-Chief; Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO, Hospital for Special Surgery
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019