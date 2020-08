GORE--Chester A. 8/14/18 - 4/19/97 Happy Birthday Daddy. You are forever in my heart and mind. There aren't enough thank you's for all you gave and taught me. How can it be so long without you and yet you are still so present with me? Are there Katz's sandwiches in heaven? I love you, Eloise





