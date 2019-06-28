COLTON--Chevi. December 21, 1921 - June 24, 2019. Chevi Colton who starred and appeared as an actor and singer in countless Broadway, Off-Broadway and television productions, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24. She was 97 years old and for the last several years resided at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, NJ. Chevi was born Evelyne Colton in New York City; the middle of five children of Lou and Josephine Colton, a New York City police lieutenant, and a homemaker, and grew up in East Elmhurst, Queens. From earliest childhood, she was called "Chevi" rhymes with "Evvy" and from earliest childhood, she dreamed of being on the stage. Ms. Colton was married to actor Joe Silver (1922-1989.) Together, they were early on devoted to social causes, including such groups as SANE and the Women's Strike for Peace in the 1960's. She was devoted to her family and leaves a son, Moshe, and a daughter, Jennifer, as well as eight grandchildren and two great- granddaughters. Services Sunday, June 30, 1:30pm at The Riverside, 76th Street and Amsterdam Ave. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations may be made to the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, NJ.



