CHOO--Dr. Choi Okja. Dr. Choi Okja Choo, a co-founder of Sejong University, a private university in Seoul, Korea, died on February 20, 2019. She was 99. Dr. Choo was born in Hoeryong, North Hamgyong Province in 1919. She attended Sookmyung Girl's High School in Seoul and received her bachelor's degree and Ph.D. from Toho University Faculty of Medicine in Tokyo, Japan. In 1946, she, together with her husband, Dr. Young-ha Choo, co- founded Sejong University to provide equal educational opportunity for women and inculcate Christian values. Dr. Choo served as a founding board member of the University and dedicated her life to the school and its mission. She also made significant contributions to Korea's tourism and hospitality industry through Sejong University, Korea's first university to offer undergraduate hotel administration and tourism development programs, and Sejong Hotels located in downtown Seoul and Chuncheon, Korea. Dr. Choo was a woman of strong Christian faith. She was a founding board member of the Campus Crusade for Christ in Korea, and was the founder and inaugural president of the Korean Christian Women's Club in 1966. She received her M.A. in missiology in 1982 and her M. Div. in 1985, both from Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, CA. Dr. Choo became an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church the following year. Dr. Choo later pursued her lifelong passion for the arts and received her AAS degrees in fine arts and product design at Parsons School of Design, New York City, in 1992 and 1994. She was a prolific artist and held numerous solo and group exhibitions in Seoul. Dr. Choo received an Order of Civil Merit (Mongnyeon Medal) in 1972 and an Order of Industrial Merit (Iron Tower) in 1973, both conferred by the Korean government, in recognition of her dedicated contribution to Korea's education and tourism industry. Dr. Choo was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Young-ha Choo, and she is survived by four children, Kyung-nan, Myung-Gun, Kyung-eun and Chang Kon; and twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



