CHRISTEL DEHAAN

We will surely miss this sweet and dynamic woman. I don't want this news to be for real. I would instead have enjoyed anything dynamic that she could teach me. If i in fact got to enjoy her company while helping her choose some different kinds of chicken salad and if i did get to help her choose some different salads on a different day, i'm lucky because she is fun to be with! I was taught by a businessman, Mr Redman, who used to eat at Laughner's and was fun to be with, to make a permanent list of all my blessings and prayers that God answered on a daily basis and i do. He was one of the customers who made one's day heartfelt, not unlike Christel. God Speed

Ellen L Patterson

Friend