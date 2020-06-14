CHRISTEL DEHAAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHRISTEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeHAAN--Christel. 1942-2020. Christel DeHaan's life epitomized the American Dream. She passed away peacefully with family at her side on June 6 at the age of 77. Born during World War II in Germany and immigrating to the United States in 1962, Christel was entrepreneurial by nature. She made her own opportunities, leaving her native Germany at 16 to work as a nanny in London in order to learn English, starting typing and ironing services upon her arrival in Indiana, and finally co-founding RCI, the company that pioneered vacation exchange and became the leader in its industry. When she became the sole owner of RCI in 1989 Christel led the company's global expansion, creating over 30 international offices. At the time she sold the company in 1996 to NYSE-traded HFS, RCI had over 4,000 employees. Christel's philosophy of life was, "to care, to share, to make a difference," and nothing could summarize her life more clearly. Her generosity was legendary. Immediately after the sale of RCI she began contemplating how to use resources from the sale to create a lasting impact. In 1998 she founded Christel House, a public charity that helps children around the world break the cycle of poverty and become self- sufficient, contributing members of society. Currently serving nearly 6,000 students, Christel House uses a holistic approach which ensures that a child's basic needs are met, and then provides top-quality education, character development, career-planning, and ultimately, job placement. Christel's wisdom, compassion, common sense, and business judgment are evident in every element of the Christel House model. Dedication to excellence was the expected standard, as was the drive for continuous improvement. Through her careful planning, the work of Christel House will continue with assistance from Endless Success Foundation, a supporting organization funded through Christel's estate. It was her wish that all Christel House general and administrative expenses be covered in perpetuity so that donor investments would continue to directly provide programs and services to Christel House students. During her tenure in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, Christel served on numerous boards, including a ten-year term as board chair for the University of Indianapolis and an eight-year term as a member of the board of OneAmerica Financial Partners. Her leadership and contributions have been widely recognized. She has been a two-time recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash, inducted into the British Hall of Fame in Tourism, and recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year, Education Leader of the Year, and honored as a Living Legend. She was awarded three honorary doctorate degrees - from the University of Nottingham, England; from Marian University and from the University of Indianapolis. She also established the Christel DeHaan Family Foundation (CDFF) to support arts organizations in Central Indiana. CDFF has provided support to over 700 organizations. Christel's passion for life, for causes, for people and for the arts, music and nature was underscored by a deep commitment to excellence in all that she did. She made a difference as an employer, as a community leader and as a philanthropist. But to her family, she was simply a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her older sister, three children, six grandchildren, four great- grandchildren and three nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be arranged for a future date pending the current health crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in Christel's honor at https://christelhouse.org/ donate


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 12, 2020
A Awesome person .
Beatrice weathington
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
IEM/FMS will not forget about her help with the family concerts made free on Saturdays in June and July every year except 2020, of course!
Ellen L Patterson
Friend
June 11, 2020
We will surely miss this sweet and dynamic woman. I don't want this news to be for real. I would instead have enjoyed anything dynamic that she could teach me. If i in fact got to enjoy her company while helping her choose some different kinds of chicken salad and if i did get to help her choose some different salads on a different day, i'm lucky because she is fun to be with! I was taught by a businessman, Mr Redman, who used to eat at Laughner's and was fun to be with, to make a permanent list of all my blessings and prayers that God answered on a daily basis and i do. He was one of the customers who made one's day heartfelt, not unlike Christel. God Speed
Ellen L Patterson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved