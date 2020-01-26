Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTIANE MACARTHUR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MacARTHUR--Christiane. Christiane MacArthur, 95, died on January 21, 2020, at her home in Manhattan. She was born on November 21, 1924, in the 4th arrondissement of Paris at the apartment of her parents, Amedee L'Etendart and Suzanne Anne Marie, whose maiden name was Cochoix. The family fled the town of La Varenne-Saint-Hilaire, outside of Paris, when the Germans invaded France in 1940. Throughout the Occupation they lived in the L'Etendart country home in Solognenear Romorantin. Christiane's formal education was ended by the war, but she read enormously in her father's library and developed a lifelong passion for literature, including the French classics and British authors in translation such as Walter Scott. Back in Paris after the war, Christiane worked as a model and appeared in commercials, which in pre-television days were shown at intermission in French movie theaters. She also took up drawing and painting at art school, which became another long-term interest. In 1947 she met J. Roderick MacArthur, an American journalist for United Press, who had been an American Field Service ambulance driver serving with the First French Army. In early 1948 they were married in Paris, and their first child, Gregoire, was born in December 1948. In 1952, the family moved to New York City's Upper West Side, where two more children were born, Solangeand John R. (Rick). Christiane attended the American Language Program at Columbia University and, having become proficient in English, acquired a particular appreciation for John Dos Passos, especially his novel Manhattan Transfer and the USA trilogy. Later, as a housewife in suburban Chicago, she introduced her children to a wide range of books and authors, including Edith Hamilton's, Mythology, King Solomon's, Ringby Konrad Lorenz, novels by Graham Greene, anything by Victor Hugo as well as Albert Camus, and The Count of Monte Cristo by AlexandreDumas. Following her husband's death in 1984, Christiane repatriated herself to New York and Paris, where she reunited with her beloved younger sister, Claude, who predeceased her. Gregoire died in 2001 and Solange in 2012. Christiane is survived by her son, Rick, and four grandchildren, Sophie, Emme, Henri and Grace.



