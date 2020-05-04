1950 - 2020
Christina Connolly, age 70, passed away on May 1, 2020 in the Hebrew Home at Riverdale. In recent years, Connolly suffered from thyroid disease and dementia.
Connolly was born on February 7, 1950 in East Paterson New Jersey, to Virginia (nee Hyland) of Corona, NY and Francis John Connolly, an army veteran from Jamaica, NY. Christina was the youngest of their seven daughters and her youth bridged post-war America of the 50s and the first wave of pioneering career women in the 60s and 70s.
In the 1950s, the seven Connolly sisters, often dressed in matching outfits sewn by their mother, and lined up in height order, were a popular lifestyle photo for local newspapers, whether in their Easter finery or attending the NYC St. Patrick's Day parade. The family appeared on many early television shows, including "Horn and Hardart Children's Hour," "Magic Horseshoe" and the game show "Break The Bank," hosted by Bert Parks. Three-year-old Christina made her solo television debut dancing on her toes on a variety show. The sisters were also featured in the September 8, 1952 issue of Life magazine in a two page Nabisco Shredded Wheat advertisement. When the family was given an audience with President Harry S. Truman at the White House, little Christina made everyone laugh when she asked him for a penny. The Connolly family later moved to Jamaica, Queens, where Christina graduated from Jamaica High School.
A longtime Manhattan resident, Connolly was a powerful figure in the restaurant industry, managing Sign of the Dove, The NYU Club, and Gurneys in Montauk, moved on to a career as a marketing executive for the pharmaceutical industry, and then transitioned into a 15-year real estate career, working at Fenwick Keats and Sotheby's International Realty.
Connolly was an avid cook and traveled the world, sometimes taking one of her 22 nieces and nephews along as a companion. In 1999, Connolly traveled to China to adopt her daughter, Maria Noel, followed by her son Francis John in 2000. A fiercely devoted mother, she raised her children on the Upper West Side, making sure they experienced all NYC had to offer, from Christmas Eve dinner at the Plaza Hotel to Lincoln Center and Broadway performances.
Christina is survived by her two children Maria Noel and Francis John, her sisters Maureen Stenzel, Virginia Whalen, Helen Donohue, Frances Kaschel, and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Christina was predeceased by her sisters Margaret Connolly Averill and Claudia Connolly Johnson, and her nieces Alexa Averill and Samantha Averill.
The family will hold a mass and memorial service later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christina's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. alzfdn.org
Published in New York Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.