CHRISTINA HAAS

HAAS--Christina L., age 79 of Nyack, New York passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the arms of her loving husband, Mark Seligman. She was born to the late Leone (Moore) and Harold Houser Haas in Dayton, Ohio. Christina was a registered nurse and held assistant director of nursing at New York Hospital (now NYP/Weill Cornell Medical Center), Director of Nursing at Calvary and Montefiore Hospitals in The Bronx, NY ending her career at Gotham. She was instrumental in the creation of both the Burn Center and the Coronary Care unit at New York Hospital. Christina graduated from Miami Valley Hospital Nursing School, received her bachelor's degree at Ohio State University and her master's at New York University. She was a member of the first class at Wharton School of Business Nursing program. She is survived by her heartbroken husband, whom she met on Fire Island in 1975, after which followed 45 years of magic. He describes her as the warmest, gentlest, most gracious and most loving person he ever knew; her smile lit up every room she was in. She is also survived by numerous family members and friends. Christina was preceded in death by her parents. Celebrations of Christina's life will be held in both New York and Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Hospice of Rockland, NY. Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood, Ohio will be handling the Ohio service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
