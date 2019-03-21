HASSUK--Christine, of Aventura, Florida passed away on March 19th. Christine was the loving mother of Ian (Heidi) Stern, Linda Stern, and Adam (Tracy) Stern. Dear sister of Richard (Joanie) Heydt. Cherished grandmother of Asaf (Adi), Amitai (Adi), Nadav (Danielle), Hunter, Chloe, Morgan, and Justin. Adored great- grandmother of Noam, Ronit, and caregiver Nell Taylor. She was loved by all and will be missed by all. Chapel services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:30pm at Eden Memorial Chapels, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 21, 2019