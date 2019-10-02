Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE MCCONNELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McCONNELL--Christine A. January 12, 1950 - September 21, 2019. Christine (Chris) A. McConnell, passed away at home in New York City unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Chris was the President and Founder of The McConnell Group. She was a member of the Athena Leadership Council, Athena Center for Leadership Studies at Barnard College, a Commissioner of the Women's Refugee Commission and a member of the Women's Forum of New York. Chris was a trusted advisor and confidant in her coaching work with business leaders, senior and emerging women leaders, educators, non-profit leaders and private individuals. Chris was a trailblazer in her efforts to bridge business and philanthropic women leaders. Chris completed her doctoral studies, with emphasis in clinical and organizational psychology, ABD, at Teachers College, Columbia University. Chris leaves behind a daughter, Patti, a teen granddaughter, Stella, a Havanese named Gus, and her husband, Rich McBride. Chris lived with Rich and Gus on Manhattan's UWS and loved spending time on her farm in the Hudson Valley. Chris will be missed terribly by her family and all those she touched. Plans for a memorial service are being formed. Published in The New York Times on Oct. 2, 2019

