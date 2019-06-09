NEUBERT--Christine, founder of the Children's Ballet Theatre and the Neubert Ballet Institute, long housed in Carnegie Recital Hall, died June 5 at age 95. She taught, created original ballets and managed her studio with the help of her longtime partner and husband Paul Jordan who died in 2006. Through staffing her school with gifted teachers, she provided the foundation for many professional artists. She is renowned for her devotion to her imaginative productions and to the development of her students, especially the children. She will be remembered for unique story ballets presented at FIT, the Central Park band shell, the Brooklyn Academy of Music and many other venues. Her ballet, Little Women, appeared on CBS in 1969. She is survived by a niece, nephew, and two grandnephews. Donations to the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts are encouraged.



