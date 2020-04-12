SCHNEIDER--Christine Ann. Christine Ann Schneider of Upper West Side, New York passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home after a very courageous battle with cancer. Born December 2, 1964 and raised in Rockland County, NY, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Elisabeth Schneider. She is survived by her sister, Catherine Trawinski and husband Ronald, brother Andrew Schneider, nephews Brandon and Tyler Rapose, Devan and Alex Schneider and niece Katie Schneider. Christine was a graduate of Potsdam College and NYU Stern School of Business. She started her "Dream Job" as Managing Director for Jennison Associates, LLP in 2018. She was well traveled and made lifelong friends all over the world with her unique ability to draw people together. She was a beloved family member for many of these friends. She has left an indelible mark on the world and it is a better place because of her. Although she is no longer with us, her spirit lives on forever. Private Funeral will be held at 2pm on April 11, 2020 at Frank E. Campbell - The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10028. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date in Rockland County, New York with a burial at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet, NY In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: healthcarechaplaincy.org or believebig.org
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020