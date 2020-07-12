1/1
CHRISTINE WAINWRIGHT
WAINWRIGHT--Christine. Nina passed away on June 26, 2020, at her home in Princeton, NJ, surrounded by her daughter, Alexandra Henry Wainwright Sowanick, her fiance, John H. "Skip" Warvel III, and close friends. Nina was the daughter of the late Nicholas Biddle Wainwright and Christine "Tina" Henry Wainwright of Gwynedd, PA. Born in Philadelphia, she graduated cum laude from both Germantown Academy and Trinity College in Hartford. She earned her MBA from The Wharton School in 1984. Nina began her storied career in corporate bond sales at Lehman Brothers in New York City where, as a role model for young women in the world of finance, she became the first female Managing Director in Fixed Income in 1993. Nina's greatest joy was her daughter, Alex, who carries and exudes the grace of her mother. A private service was held near her family home in Gwynedd, PA. Donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC, 27715 or SAVE, a friend to homeless animals, 1010 Rt. 601, Skillman, NJ, 08558.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
