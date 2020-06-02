VLADIMIROV JAVACHEFF--Christo. The Foundation for Art and Preservation in Embassies mourns the loss of Christo. FAPE is fortunate to have several works by Christo and his late wife Jeanne-Claude in our Collection. For FAPE's millennium project, FAPE Board member Peter Norton donated "Wrapped Trees, Project for the Avenue des Champs-Elysees, Paris." The work is on display at the U.S. Embassy in Paris. In 2008, FAPE Board member Agnes Gund contributed a preparatory drawing entitled "Wrapped Reichstag, Project for Berlin." To accompany the work, Christo and Jeanne-Claude donated a photograph of the completed project entitled, "Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Wrapped Reichstag, Project for Berlin 1971-1995." Both works are on display in the Ambassador's conference room, the Quadriga Room, at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin. At the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York, Christo and Jeanne-Claude's collage for their project in the city, "The Gates," is on display. The work was another generous gift from Agnes Gund. We send our deepest sympathy to his family during this difficult time. Jo Carole Lauder,Chairman Eden Rafshoon, President Darren Walker, Vice President Jennifer A. Duncan, Director Robert Storr, Chairman, Professional Fine Arts Committee





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store