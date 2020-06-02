CHRISTO VLADIMIROV JAVACHEFF
VLADIMIROV JAVACHEFF--Christo. It is with great sadness that the International Council has learned of the passing of Christo. Christo's and his late wife and artistic partner Jeanne-Claude's innovative and monumental works were admired by our members from around the world. Over the years, many were privileged to witness these projects including Wrapped Coast in Sydney, Australia, Surrounded Islands in Miami, the wrapping of the Pont Neuf in Paris, the wrapping of the Reichstag in Berlin, and The Gates in New York City. Plans were underway to visit the wrapping of L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris with Christo -- many of us hope to see that project in tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude in the fall of 2021. Our sympathies are sent to Christo and Jeanne-Claude's son Cyril Christo, and his son; Christo's brothers Anan and Stefan Yavachev; and two nephews Vladimir Yavachev and Jonathan Henery. Agnes Gund, Chair Sharon Percy Rockefeller, President Jo Carole Lauder, President Emerita Beatrix Medinger, Vice Chair William L. Bernhard, Secretary The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art


Published in New York Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
