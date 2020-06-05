CHRISTO VLADIMIROV JAVACHEFF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHRISTO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VLADIMIROV JAVACHEFF--Christo. The board, staff, and community of Independent Curators International (ICI) mourn the death on May 31 of Christo, the longest-serving member of ICI's Board of Trustees, 1978-2020. Our thoughts are with his family and studio. Christo and Jeanne-Claude's work brought people together around the world in deeply meaningful ways, in communion, joy, lightness, and beauty. A guiding light to the organization, he gave special meaning to the "Independent" in our name. He and his art will continue to inspire us every day.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved