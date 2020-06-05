VLADIMIROV JAVACHEFF--Christo. The board, staff, and community of Independent Curators International (ICI) mourn the death on May 31 of Christo, the longest-serving member of ICI's Board of Trustees, 1978-2020. Our thoughts are with his family and studio. Christo and Jeanne-Claude's work brought people together around the world in deeply meaningful ways, in communion, joy, lightness, and beauty. A guiding light to the organization, he gave special meaning to the "Independent" in our name. He and his art will continue to inspire us every day.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store