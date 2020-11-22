CHIMICLES--Christopher D. Christopher D. Chimicles, loving father, son, and brother, devoted friend, mentor, and successful entrepreneur, passed suddenly of a non-COVID-related illness on November 15, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Stephanie, along with her mother and his former spouse, Kate Wilhelm; his parents Barbara, Nicholas, and Kathleen; siblings Gregory, Stephanie and her husband Adam Saunders, Peter, and Nicholas; and his nephew, Aiden Chimicles. Chris possessed an insatiable curiosity, passionate commitment, and a generous spirit. He was deeply dedicated to his family, friends, and colleagues. Chris was devoted to his daughter, Lizzie, and his happiest moments were spent with her in Three Bears Park, on the beaches of Avalon, or upon the hillsides of Devon. He was the founder and CEO of Angeion Group, based in Philadelphia. Chris strove to leave behind a lasting legacy of compassion, success and inspiring leadership for his daughter and her generation. His commitments went further than his business and family. In the summer of 2008 aboard an antique sailboat in Penobscot Bay in Maine, not long after he met Lizzie's mom and his later wife, Chris was part of a small group that began planning the national celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026. Chris went on to serve as a founding board and executive committee member of America 250 and was more recently appointed as Commissioner for America 250 PA, the Pennsylvania Commission for the Semiquincentennial. Chris was deeply inspired by the hope contained in celebrating America's birthday, believing it to be a universal message of freedom, self-determination, and mutual commitment to the shared success and prosperity of America. Chris was a natural athlete, an avid skier and golfer, excelled at racquet sports and regularly rode his bike on weekends. He loved Philadelphia's restaurant scene, especially Pizzeria Stella, where he and Lizzie frequented. An Eagles season ticket holder, Chris loved all Philadelphia sports. He was a proud member of the Union League of Philadelphia, Fitler Club and Aronimink Golf Club. Born on March 2, 1976, Chris graduated from Malvern Preparatory School. He held a Bachelor of Arts in History from Hobart and William Smith College and a Master's in Business Administration from Drexel University. Services will be private, and a public celebration of his life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you help support his vision with donations to Saint Peter's School, where his daughter is a student, and America 250. St. Peter's School: st-peters-school.org/
America 250: america250.org/