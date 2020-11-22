1/1
CHRISTOPHER CHIMICLES
1976 - 2020
CHIMICLES--Christopher D. Christopher D. Chimicles, loving father, son, and brother, devoted friend, mentor, and successful entrepreneur, passed suddenly of a non-COVID-related illness on November 15, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Stephanie, along with her mother and his former spouse, Kate Wilhelm; his parents Barbara, Nicholas, and Kathleen; siblings Gregory, Stephanie and her husband Adam Saunders, Peter, and Nicholas; and his nephew, Aiden Chimicles. Chris possessed an insatiable curiosity, passionate commitment, and a generous spirit. He was deeply dedicated to his family, friends, and colleagues. Chris was devoted to his daughter, Lizzie, and his happiest moments were spent with her in Three Bears Park, on the beaches of Avalon, or upon the hillsides of Devon. He was the founder and CEO of Angeion Group, based in Philadelphia. Chris strove to leave behind a lasting legacy of compassion, success and inspiring leadership for his daughter and her generation. His commitments went further than his business and family. In the summer of 2008 aboard an antique sailboat in Penobscot Bay in Maine, not long after he met Lizzie's mom and his later wife, Chris was part of a small group that began planning the national celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026. Chris went on to serve as a founding board and executive committee member of America 250 and was more recently appointed as Commissioner for America 250 PA, the Pennsylvania Commission for the Semiquincentennial. Chris was deeply inspired by the hope contained in celebrating America's birthday, believing it to be a universal message of freedom, self-determination, and mutual commitment to the shared success and prosperity of America. Chris was a natural athlete, an avid skier and golfer, excelled at racquet sports and regularly rode his bike on weekends. He loved Philadelphia's restaurant scene, especially Pizzeria Stella, where he and Lizzie frequented. An Eagles season ticket holder, Chris loved all Philadelphia sports. He was a proud member of the Union League of Philadelphia, Fitler Club and Aronimink Golf Club. Born on March 2, 1976, Chris graduated from Malvern Preparatory School. He held a Bachelor of Arts in History from Hobart and William Smith College and a Master's in Business Administration from Drexel University. Services will be private, and a public celebration of his life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you help support his vision with donations to Saint Peter's School, where his daughter is a student, and America 250. St. Peter's School: st-peters-school.org/ America 250: america250.org/


Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Memories & Condolences

November 20, 2020
We are shocked and saddened with the news of Chris’ passing. Many years ago, I remember seeing Chris playing tennis with our daughter Wendy. What a great athlete he was. We want the family to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers.
Susan Werner
Friend
November 20, 2020
Chris was so many things to so many people. To me (and countless others) he was a great friend. I have so many fond memories of Chris- of private conversations and raucous outings and golf and food and wine and family. He was charming, engaging, inspiring, and endlessly interesting. But what I loved most about Chris was that he was genuine to his core. He lives on in so many memories that I still find it hard to believe he's not just a phone call away. I will miss him. My love and prayers go out to the Chimicles family. Very truly yours, Brian
Brian Penny
Friend
November 19, 2020
My heart goes out to all the friends and family of my dear friend and colleague Chris Chimicles.
Gary Mason
Friend
November 19, 2020
Chris was truly one-of-a-kind—a champion in the legal industry as well as a thoughtful friend. His loss will be felt by many people far and wide for years to come, but we’ll continue to celebrate him by raising a glass of great wine and toasting to his memory.
Amy Keller
Friend
November 19, 2020
Glen Macnow
November 19, 2020
He was so excited on his settlement day at his new house!
I am so shocked & sad to hear about Chris. When we met 4 years ago, He put his trust in me immediately and chose me as his Realtor for his new home in Phila and we developed a great friendship and had many fun dinners together. He was such a great guy who had everything going for him. I was lucky to be his friend & I enjoyed every time that we got together. He was so positive happy, generous, & kind. He talked about Lizzie all of the time and was so happy to be her Dad. I will really miss Chris.
Melissa Leonard
Friend
November 18, 2020
I am greatly saddened to hear about Chris. I’ve known him from the time he was a very young child and watched him grow up to a very successful man. It’s a deep loss. My heart goes out to the entire family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I hope to see you soon. Michael
Michael Brent
Friend
November 18, 2020
Chris was an amazing person and good friend. I am saddened beyond belief. We had just spoken last week about the exciting developments with his business, and discussed getting together in January in Florida. My heart goes out to his family, especially Lizzie. My deepest condolences and looking forward to the spring to celebrate a great man’s life and legacy. Very truly, Charlie
Charlie Heekin
Friend
November 18, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Chimicles family. I met Chris when we were 13 years old, and feel fortunate to have known him for so many years. His warmth, kindness and generosity made him truly so special, and this world has lost a wonderful soul.
Jill DiGiovanni
Friend
November 18, 2020
Chris was a great sportsman. I always enjoyed playing golf with him, as he understood the game so well, and played it the right way. He will be greatly missed at Aronimink.
Frank DeLone
Friend
November 18, 2020
To the entire Chimicles Family, my heartfelt condolences. I was soon to meet all of you, and heard so much about you. Chris had only come into my life a few months ago, but I believe we were each other’s future. I loved his kindness, the way he spoke about Lizzie, and so much more. I will miss him, & truly cherish my time with him. Sending you all love.
Tara Loller
Friend
November 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Lizzie and the entire family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Beena McDonald & Family
Friend
November 18, 2020
To the Chimicles Family

My deepest condolences. I feel blessed to have had worked with Chris on class action projects which blossomed into us becoming friends and golf buddies. He was a great person and will be so missed. My thoughts and prayers for you in this most difficult time. He left us too soon.
Stephen DeNittis
Friend
November 18, 2020
ut perhaps there is solace in knowing others care for you all.
Howard Langer
Friend
November 18, 2020
What a loss for our 500 block neighborhood. One of the best neighbors ever!!! I will definitely miss him and Lizzie.
Joan Tropp
Friend
November 18, 2020
Tracey and I send our deepest condolences to the Chimicles Family. Chris will surely be missed. We have shared so many great times of the years. Chris: I love you man and miss you so much!
Rich Maniskas
Friend
November 18, 2020
I am at a loss for words. Chris and I were close friends in H.S. and his family was always very kind to me. I am praying for the Chimicles Family.
Brian Lanahan
Friend
November 18, 2020
Richard Decker
November 18, 2020
Dear Lizzy, family and friends of Chris,

What a tragedy and terrible loss this is for everyone who knew him. I have had the luck and opportunity to work with him very closely on joint endeavors. He took great pride in our European efforts of providing Access to Justice and he will always be remembered for doing so. I wish everyone lots of strengths to cope with his passing.


Femke Hendriks
Coworker
November 18, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Chimicles family.
Dawn Holt
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
To the Chimicles Family, sending thoughts & prayers at this difficult time.
Geri DiGiovanni
November 18, 2020
I am so saddened to learn of Chris’s passing and extend my heartfelt condolences to his beautiful daughter, his parents, Greg, Stephanie and the entire family.

I will always look back on our friendship with a genuine smile. We were so close during high school and then at Hobart, and he always brought such fun and adventure to our lives. There was literally never a dull moment with Chris around and I am so thankful for those memories and to have known him.
Carl Fischer
Friend
November 18, 2020
NNEKA Brown
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Saddened to hear of our loss of Chris. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Keeping the family in our prayers and holding you in the light. Rob and Patty Delany
Robert Delany
Friend
November 18, 2020
Dear Chimicles family.
Our deepest sympathies to your loss of your son.May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you these difficult times. God bless his memory and rest him in peace.

John and Demetra Panidis
Friend
November 18, 2020
Chris was a great friend. Generous, loyal and kind. I will cherish the memories we had at Malvern and beyond. He had the Best, most genuine laugh I have ever heard. I will miss hearing it, as will we all. My condolences to his family, and all who are feeling the pain of his loss.
Matthew List
Friend
November 17, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of Chris's passing. We were very close in high school and through much of our 20s. When I think back on those years, I remember how Chris was always entertaining us—he was funny and full of life, always laughing and up for anything. You were never bored when you were with him. He is in so many of my favorite memories from that time in my life. I last saw Chris just a few years ago and he was so incredibly happy to be a father. I am so very sorry for his daughter and for his entire family. My deepest, heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.
Tory Kirby
Friend
November 17, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Kate & Lizzie and the Chimicles family. Chris left this world too soon. His impact and legacy will far outlive his time here with us.
Phil Rutter
Friend
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Chimicles family. Chris, you will so deeply missed by so many. You were an amazing friend and colleague. We shared so many great times together on the slopes, at dinners, on bike rides and just hanging out. You were a friend like no other, always there when you were needed. I love you, man.
Jonathan Shub
Friend
November 17, 2020
I’m so deeply sorry for this loss. Chris and I, along with Baldwin friends, were all so close during our high school years, with so many fun and fond memories. He is gone all too soon and I am extending my deepest sympathies to his entire family.
Barb Crockett Anderson
Friend
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Chimicles family Chris you will be in our hearts with beautiful fond memories of events and family gatherings we attended. You will remain in our prayers God Bless Memory Eternal.
Eliana Papadakis
Friend
