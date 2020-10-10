CHRISTOPHER CLARK

CLARK--Christopher Avery. Passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 62 years old. Chris was born and raised in New York City, the second son of Joseph Sill Clark and Felicia Reed Clark. He loved New York City, and, with a brilliant mind, hard work, and a generous heart, built and led a very full life there. He created a vast ecosystem of family, friends, and employees to whom he was very generous, and extremely loyal. Chris had great friends from every stage of his life. He kept them close and gathered them whenever he could, which was often, both in the city and at his home on Long Island. He was the most generous host, ensuring that friends and family were all well cared for no matter what the circumstances. At the age of 25 Chris founded Clark Construction Corporation. His mission for the company was "to establish the standard of high-end residential construction by which all others will be measured." Through the years, the company grew and excelled across a broad spectrum of construction projects, from museum quality classical to cutting edge progressive renovations. He was admired by his clients, their architects, subcontractors and all who became part of his world creating magnificent living spaces throughout the city and beyond. He was a formidable force in New York City, with uniquely great taste that served his projects, his clients, and his family well. Chris was a voracious reader and loved to fish, golf and, especially, cook, often preparing weekend luncheons for 20 people or more. Despite his drive and commitment to Clark Construction, Chris always put family first. He loved to travel with them, often taking family and good friends on great adventures around the globe, as well as gathering them for holidays. Chris was a member of the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, NY (past board member), the Racquet Club and Brook Club in New York City, the Somerset Club in Boston, MA, Lyford Cay Club, New Providence, The Bahamas (serving on the board of governors). He is survived by his three children, Joseph, Oliver, and Kate, and by his two brothers, Joe and Laurance and his sister, Story, their spouses and their children, his two beloved dogs, Toasty and Cooper, and many, many friends, relatives, employees whose lives he touched in ways that few will forget. For all the people who came into his orbit and never left, his passing has created an unimaginably large void. Chris's favorite place was Tuckernuck Island, Nantucket, Massachusetts. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, charitable gifts in his memory be sent to The Tuckernuck Land Trust tuckernucklandtrust.org
A celebration of his life will be scheduled in New York City when it is safe to do so. For more information, please contact Kate Clark: kateaclark98@gmail.com