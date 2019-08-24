HUNT--Christopher S., of Bohemia, NY on August 17, 2019. Devoted son of the late Charles and Josephine Hunt. Survived by his loving siblings Charles and Joyce, Clare, Neil, Cecelia and Paul, seven nieces and nephews, nine grandnieces and nephews, extended family, dear friends and co-workers. All services were private. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, JDRF.ORG. For further information, contact Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 24, 2019