JONES--Christopher J.E. Christopher John Elliott Jones, 71, passed away at his home in Clinton, CT on November 13, 2019. Chris is survived by his son Brian (Christen), grandson Charles, son Patrick Humphry, brother Michael Jones, and nephew Toby (Jodi) Jones. He was predeceased by his dear wife, Dee McCullough Jones. Born in Montreal, Canada he moved to Greenwich, Connecticut at four years old. Chris attended the University of Connecticut where he played Division-I hockey, eventually hanging up his skates to attend Columbia University to follow his true passion, journalism. Chris enjoyed a decorated 35-year career as a journalist, photographer and editor for The New York Times, retiring in 2004. During his career at The Times, he covered the first moon landing; Iranian hostage crisis; launch of the first Space Shuttle mission; September 11th; and many other historical events. A memorial service will be held in Chris's favorite time of year, springtime.



