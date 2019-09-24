ROUSE--Christopher. The Juilliard community mourns the death of Christopher Rouse, American composer and beloved teacher. A prolific composer of orchestral, chamber, and ensemble works, his many honors included a Pulitzer Prize and membership in the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He joined the Juilliard faculty in 1997 and became a mentor to generations of students. We send our condolences to his family, friends, students, and all who are touched by this loss. He will be deeply missed. Damian Woetzel, President Ara Guzelimian, Provost and Dean Melinda Wagner, Composition Department Chair
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 24, 2019