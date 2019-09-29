ROUSE--Christopher. The Aaron Copland Fund for Music mourns the passing of our beloved President Christopher Rouse on Saturday, September 21. Chris became President in 2009, and quickly became deeply involved with all aspects of the work of the Fund. A magnificent composer, master teacher and tireless champion of contemporary American music and its creators, he also was deeply devoted to Copland's music, of which he had a comprehensive knowledge and the greatest respect and care for its integrity. The directors and staff join the entire world of contemporary music in sending deepest condolences to his wife and family, and share their sense of profound sadness at the loss of a great man.



