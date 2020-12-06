STACK--Christopher D., died peacefully on November 15, 2020, at age 71. He was the proud eldest brother of the five sons of Bill and Mimi Stack. He led all his brothers to St. Mark's School, Southborough, MA, and then went to Lawrence University twice, sandwiching two years in the US Navy. At Lawrence he met and married his wife of over 43 years, Martha Serrin Stack. He obtained his MBA from Columbia Business School. His career included stints at several early "tech" companies including Diebold and the inception of Audible Books. He also worked with his father's Executive Recruiting firm, William Stack Associates. A long time resident of New York's Upper East Side, he was deeply involved in the theatre, and was committed to New York's Amateur Comedy Club, where he presided from the '80s well into the '10s. His other love was his array of nieces and nephews, to whom he was a devoted and beloved uncle. He was predeceased by his father, J. William Stack, Jr., and his brother Joseph W. Stack III. He is survived by his mother, Wolcott R. Stack, his brothers Nathan, David (Sarah) and Peter (Sonya), their nine children and his former wife Martha. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Joey Stack Scholarship Fund at St. Mark's School, Southborough, MA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store