TODD--Christopher Bray, 46, of Far Hills, NJ passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home. Husband of Jesenia Todd, father of Christopher West "Westy" Todd and stepfather of Jeffrey and Jaeden Alpizar all of Far Hills. Brother of Mary Starr Todd Ganzen-muller and her husband, Peter, and uncle of Peter and John Todd Ganzenmuller all of New York City. Son of the late John R. and Frances "Fay" Abbey Starr Todd. An artist his entire life, he specialized in photography and oil painting. Chris loved anything that involved cars including fixing, racing and collecting. A memorial service will be held at Lamington Presbyterian Church, Bedminster, NJ on Monday, January 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Proctor Academy, P.O. Box 389, Andover, NH 03216. Services are by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster, NJ.



