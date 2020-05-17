BITTERMAN--Cindy. 89, Miss Stardust of 1948, devoted wife of the late Leonard Bitterman, mother of Michael and Steffi, grandmother of Brandon, and great-grandmother of Jalen, passed away on April 8, 2020 at a nursing home in Great Neck, NY. Cindy suffered from Alzheimer's for 10 years. Cindy Lou Bayes (Sigman) grew up in Beverly Hills, CA. While still a teenager, she was named Miss Stardust of 1948. The contest had over 28,000 entries, and she was chosen by a distinguished panel of judges that included "Star Dust" songwriter Hoagy Carmichael. She was offered movie contracts by Columbia Pictures president Harry Cohn and others, but turned them all down to marry Leonard Bitterman in 1949. Their son, Michael, was born in 1950. Three years later they were divorced. Cindy went on to model and date Eddie Fisher, Vic Damone, Jack Carter, Mel Torme, and Frank Sinatra. She had been Sinatra's girlfriend for several years post-Ava.Their relationship is the missing link in all the bios. Cindy had no desire to publicize it. Instead, in 1956 Cindy wed Jack Sobel, head of General Artists Corp, then the main rival of the William Morris talent agency. Sobel was the first to sign Lenny Bruce and George Carlin. After he and Cindy were divorced, she and Leonard Bitterman remarried, staying together until his death. Cindy was friends with Sammy Davis, Jr. She played the role of blunt-talking sister to Sammy. She took him around to Atlantic City in the early 50s and got the DJs to play his records. She was close friends with Peggy King, Eileen Barton, Ava Gardner and Judy Garland as well as authors James Gavin, Will Friedwald and Wil Haygood. In 1994, Cindy became a trusted friend and mentor of the acclaimed jazz singer Mark Murphy; she co-produced several of his recording projects and performances. Cindy was a real angel to those whose lives she touched and will be greatly missed by many. As James Gavin said, 'I wish you all a Cindy in your lives'.





