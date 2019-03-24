LI--Cindy Sang-Ching, BFA, Cindy Sang-Ching Li, age 43, of Fox Chapel, PA formerly of San Francisco, CA; Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA; and Jacksonville, FL passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018. She is survived by her beloved husband, Matthew James Harris; sons Apollo and Orion Li Harris; parents, Ernest Shing Li and Mei Hwa Pan Li; and sister, Amy Sang-Yng Li. A creative at home and work, Cindy typeset the 1996 Olympics Centennial Wall in Atlanta, was one of the designers for the Emmy winning "LIVE 8 ON AOL" and was lead designer for the relaunch of Flickr for iOS in 2012. In later years, she focused on inclusive design and spoke at conferences about accessible design. An avid costume maker, Cindy's best known piece was her own Queen Amidala costume which she wore for Course of the Force, Comic-Con and Adobe Max. Cindy's life was an amazing journey and she made every moment an adventure. She had boundless energy and made everything around her extraordinary. A celebration of her life was held at Glen Echo Park, MD yesterday. Memories and stories are being collected at: celebrate.cindyli.com.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019