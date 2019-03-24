Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CINDY LI. View Sign

LI--Cindy Sang-Ching, BFA, Cindy Sang-Ching Li, age 43, of Fox Chapel, PA formerly of San Francisco, CA; Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA; and Jacksonville, FL passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018. She is survived by her beloved husband, Matthew James Harris; sons Apollo and Orion Li Harris; parents, Ernest Shing Li and Mei Hwa Pan Li; and sister, Amy Sang-Yng Li. A creative at home and work, Cindy typeset the 1996 Olympics Centennial Wall in Atlanta, was one of the designers for the Emmy winning "LIVE 8 ON AOL" and was lead designer for the relaunch of Flickr for iOS in 2012. In later years, she focused on inclusive design and spoke at conferences about accessible design. An avid costume maker, Cindy's best known piece was her own Queen Amidala costume which she wore for Course of the Force, Comic-Con and Adobe Max. Cindy's life was an amazing journey and she made every moment an adventure. She had boundless energy and made everything around her extraordinary. A celebration of her life was held at Glen Echo Park, MD yesterday. Memories and stories are being collected at:



LI--Cindy Sang-Ching, BFA, Cindy Sang-Ching Li, age 43, of Fox Chapel, PA formerly of San Francisco, CA; Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA; and Jacksonville, FL passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018. She is survived by her beloved husband, Matthew James Harris; sons Apollo and Orion Li Harris; parents, Ernest Shing Li and Mei Hwa Pan Li; and sister, Amy Sang-Yng Li. A creative at home and work, Cindy typeset the 1996 Olympics Centennial Wall in Atlanta, was one of the designers for the Emmy winning "LIVE 8 ON AOL" and was lead designer for the relaunch of Flickr for iOS in 2012. In later years, she focused on inclusive design and spoke at conferences about accessible design. An avid costume maker, Cindy's best known piece was her own Queen Amidala costume which she wore for Course of the Force, Comic-Con and Adobe Max. Cindy's life was an amazing journey and she made every moment an adventure. She had boundless energy and made everything around her extraordinary. A celebration of her life was held at Glen Echo Park, MD yesterday. Memories and stories are being collected at: celebrate.cindyli.com Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close