1/
CIRINO ZAPPALA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CIRINO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZAPPALA--Cirino R., a New York City psychologist passed away on April 7, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Dr. Zappala practiced in the Inwood neighborhood of NYC, where he provided counseling to underserved families. He was talented, spiritual, and had a deep love and appreciation for life. He spoke fluent Italian and Spanish and was a world traveler. He was a pianist who also enjoyed photography, kayaking, and practicing Hatha yoga. As an avid cyclist with a love of nature, he regularly cycled 100 miles throughout the east end of Long Island. He was also a great cook who transformed the vegetables he harvested in his garden into a delicious meal for his family and friends. Most importantly, he loved being a father and took pride in raising his children. Dr. Zappala is survived by his children ages two and, nine, his wife, mother, sister (Jacqueline), brother (Joseph), and niece (Trinity).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved