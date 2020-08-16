CIRINO ZAPPALA

ZAPPALA--Cirino R., a New York City psychologist passed away on April 7, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Dr. Zappala practiced in the Inwood neighborhood of NYC, where he provided counseling to underserved families. He was talented, spiritual, and had a deep love and appreciation for life. He spoke fluent Italian and Spanish and was a world traveler. He was a pianist who also enjoyed photography, kayaking, and practicing Hatha yoga. As an avid cyclist with a love of nature, he regularly cycled 100 miles throughout the east end of Long Island. He was also a great cook who transformed the vegetables he harvested in his garden into a delicious meal for his family and friends. Most importantly, he loved being a father and took pride in raising his children. Dr. Zappala is survived by his children ages two and, nine, his wife, mother, sister (Jacqueline), brother (Joseph), and niece (Trinity).





