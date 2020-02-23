Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAIRE BANNISTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BANNISTER--Claire. Passed away on February 15, 2020 at age 90. Claire was a larger-than-life figure known for her sophisticated style and savoir faire. The consummate hostess, her friends and family looked forward to her annual "Hat Party," where each guest arrived in a homemade hat and enjoyed dancing, and singing by the piano. Wherever she went, Claire was easily recognized by her large brimmed hat, oversized sunglasses, and long flowing scarf, usually polka-dot. Claire moved to New York City in 1947, where she became an actress in radio drama and a model. In 1961, she discovered a unique line of greeting cards in London. At a time when it was unusual for women to go into business, Claire founded Gordon Fraser Gallery, Ltd., U.S. and was its CEO, building it into a substantial company which imported, designed, and distributed greeting cards and other paper goods throughout the country. Many Gordon Fraser Gallery employees were neighbors of Claire's near her home in Locust Valley, NY. When the company moved to Newtown, CT in 1977, many moved with her, a testament to Claire. The company was eventually sold to Gibson Greetings where Claire continued to design paper products under her own name. Upon leaving Gibson, Claire maintained an active consulting practice working with many design-related businesses. In 1993, Claire was in a serious automobile accident and suffered severe traumatic brain injury from which she was not expected to recover. But in true Claire fashion, she recovered remarkably and began a new chapter in her life. Claire enjoyed many more years of music, laughter, family, and friendships. Claire was preceded in death by her dear husband, Robert Bannister and her siblings, Arnold, Daniel and M. Terry D'Attilio. She is survived by her children, Dr. Holly Bannister (Douglas Newhouse), Allison B. Benab- dallah (Mohamed), Robert Bannister, Jason Bannister (Jonna Adamsson); her grandchildren, Olivia N. Stone (Tyler), R. Nicholas Newhouse, Adam (Sara), Dr. Justin, and Hannah Benabdallah; her sister, Patricia Hagerty (Paul); three great-grand- children and many beloved nieces and nephews. Claire's life will be celebrated in the spring. To contact the family, email



