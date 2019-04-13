Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLAIRE BENENSON. View Sign

BENENSON--Claire B., died peacefully at her Manhattan home on April 12, 2019. She was a devoted wife and best friend to her husband Lawrence. Claire was also a very involved and caring mother to her two sons, Gary and Hal (deceased). She was also close to her niece Joyce Benenson and nephew Lawrence Barry Benenson. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Sergio and Nataly, five grandchildren and many close friends, ages 50 to 95. During a long and fulfilling lifetime, she made a lasting mark on a number of the city's cultural and educational institutions. She had a wonderfully rich and unique life. Her mind was remarkable to her final days. She remained a voracious reader, always interested in new developments, information technology, in investment ideas, in the economy, and politics. She continued to serve actively on the 92nd Street YMCA Board until her death. Claire Benenson and her husband Lawrence endowed the Director position of 92Y's Milstein/Rosenthal Center for Media & Technology. She also created 92Y Partners, The Planned Giving Society of the Y. She co-chaired the Planned Giving Committee. She served on the Y Talks Committee. She and her husband also endowed the Annual Benenson Lectures in memory of her son Hal. She has been a member of the Y Board since 1983. Her other philanthropic activities included member of the Library Council at the New York Public Library and creator and co-chair of the Financial Services Leadership Forum at the New York Public Library for 16 years. At Wellesley College, from which she graduated at the age of 19, Phi Beta Kappa, as an economics major, she was until recently a member of The Business Leadership Council and the Centers for Women Boards. One of her primary interests was educating women financially when no one else was doing it and thus empowering them. She spent 25 years at The New School where she lectured early on to women. Later she chaired all business courses. She also organized and moderated the Conference on Wall Street and The Economy there for 21 years and the Conference on Futures and Options for eight years. In 1990, Claire received a Distinguished Service Award from The New School. The President of The New School, Jonathon Fanton, in a citation accompanying the award stated: "Claire Benenson generous member of the Parsons Board; Director of Business programs in the Adult Division for many years; founder, director, guiding spirit, and driving imagination of The New School's Wall Street conference and Futures and Options Conference; the University's ambassador to the New York Financial Community, who has attracted an extraordinary array of people from the world of business to the New School's academic programs and voluntary activities. Claire Benenson is one of those rare individuals that important people do not say no to her combination of charm, persistence, fiery enthusiasm not to mention a touch of guile, made The New School the meeting place for leaders of the financial markets for years. And in the process, she broadened the reach of this University and softened its hard edges in ways that still pay dividends. Her independent spirit, capacity for innovation and deep belief in a civic intellect that joins the academic world with the business community puts her squarely in the tradition of Alvin Johnson and the founders of The New School." Claire began her business career in the research department at Merrill Lynch. In 1972, Claire was the first woman to serve on the board of a mutual fund. She was a director of the Burnham Fund for 32 years. She also was a director of Burnham Investors Trust, the Zweig Fund, Phoenix. Zweig Series Trust, Phoenix Euclid Market Neutral Fund and Simms Global Fund. Claire was the creator and moderator of the NBC Television ten segment series "Wall Street for Everyone" in 1967. It featured as guest panelists many of the financial community's leading figures. She was president of the Money Marketeers of NYU from 1979-1980. She also served on the Board of the Financial Women's Association in New York from 1990-1992 and co- chaired the Program Committee. She was a member of the Harmonie Club and the Cosmopolitan Club. At the Harmonie Club, she chaired the Forum Committee for ten years and was a member of the Board. She was also a member of the Economic Club of New York. A celebration of Claire's life will be held at a date to be announced. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Monday from 4-8pm at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel", 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY. A service will be held on Tuesday 9:30am at Frank E. Campbell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 92nd St Y. Claire and Lawrence Benenson Directorship of the Milstein/ Rosenthal Center.



