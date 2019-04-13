BENENSON--Claire B. The 92nd Street Y Board of Directors and staff mourn with heavy hearts the passing of Claire B. Benenson, our cherished board member. She will be long remembered for her devotion to the community. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Benenson family. Our community has been deeply blessed by their generosity and dedication. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Laurence D. Belfer, Chair Marc S. Lipschultz, Chair Emeritus Henry Timms, President
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 13, 2019