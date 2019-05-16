BINGHAM--Claire (Fran) Armstrong, of Rockville Centre, NY on May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Colton Bingham. Loving and devoted mother of Claire Bingham Darroch (Bruce), Charles C. Bingham, Jr. (Patricia), John K. Bingham (Agnes), Joseph M. Bingham (David), Mary Bingham Johnsen (John), Richard A. Bingham (Vaughn), James C. Bingham (Jacquelyn), and the late Robert M. Bingham. Adored grandmother of eighteen and great-grandmother of seven. Also survived by niece Dorothy King. Cherished daughter of the late Thaddeus Gloster and Claire Hanway Armstrong, and brother Charles Armstrong. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Thursday, 2-4pm; Friday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of the Resurrection, St. Agnes Cathedral, Saturday, 9am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations in Fran's memory to The New York Foundling, nyfoundling.org or Good Shepherd Hospice, goodshepherdhospice.chsli. org. Please visit: www.mackenmortuary.com
Published in The New York Times on May 16, 2019